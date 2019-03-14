UniFirst Corp (UNF) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of UniFirst worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,525,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $43,637.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,651 shares of company stock worth $2,902,322. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $438.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/unifirst-corp-unf-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.