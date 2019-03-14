Unibright (UBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $877,540.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Cryptopia and IDEX. Unibright has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $877,540.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00384649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.01688418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00236102 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004975 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,984,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

