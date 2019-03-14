Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) CFO Sells $305,100.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $257.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

