UBS Group Increases DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Price Target to $53.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.analystratings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 459.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 315.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,155,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,326,000 after buying an additional 4,674,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

