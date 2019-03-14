Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,448.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 56,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 118,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,233 shares of company stock valued at $701,185 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-stake-lowered-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.