Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 78,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Shares of TSN opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,233 shares of company stock valued at $701,185. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

