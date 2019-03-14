Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) PT Raised to $52.00

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Societe Generale cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.29. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,852.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,851,000 after buying an additional 529,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,035,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,154,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

