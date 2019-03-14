Turning Point Brands (TPB) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

TPB stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $917.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 185,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

