Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 555,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 330,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

TBK stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

