Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (TPVG)

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

In other news, President Sajal Srivastava acquired 7,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $73,364.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

