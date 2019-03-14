Triple Frond Partners LLC Has $90.28 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Triple Frond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,986 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 11.0% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $90,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 500,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,467,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.60. 3,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,417. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total transaction of $1,296,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,230.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total value of $5,525,333.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,372.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,063 shares of company stock worth $34,495,111. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

