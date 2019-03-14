Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

LON TRI opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

