TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 533.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 74,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 109,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP W Virginia Walker sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $122,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,127.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TCBK opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

