Trex (TREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 495,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 124.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $7,141,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

