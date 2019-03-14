Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TV. CIBC lowered Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$1.45.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$163.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.0591304347826087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

