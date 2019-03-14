Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 150.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 605.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.94.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total value of $5,032,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $377.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

