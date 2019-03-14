Traders Sell Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) on Strength (FOXA)

Traders sold shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) on strength during trading on Thursday. $142.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $374.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $232.43 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Twenty-First Century Fox had the highest net out-flow for the day. Twenty-First Century Fox traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $51.70

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group increased their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 72,845,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 731,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,450,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,303 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,154,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,397 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) on Strength (FOXA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/traders-sell-shares-of-twenty-first-century-fox-foxa-on-strength-foxa.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.