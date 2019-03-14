Traders Sell Shares of Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Investors sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $98.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $227.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $129.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Pfizer had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $41.73

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

The company has a market cap of $250.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $644,785.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,826 shares of company stock worth $13,346,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

