Traders Sell Shares of Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)

Traders sold shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $113.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.65 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cigna had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Cigna traded up $1.56 for the day and closed at $169.56

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Get Cigna alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cigna by 42,687.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1,413.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,030 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cigna by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,726 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/traders-sell-shares-of-cigna-ci-on-strength-ci.html.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.