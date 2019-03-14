Traders Sell Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $64.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.99 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Abbott Laboratories had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Abbott Laboratories traded up $0.36 for the day and closed at $78.98Specifically, insider Roger Bird sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $726,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,978.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Strength After Insider Selling” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/traders-sell-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt-on-strength-after-insider-selling.html.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.