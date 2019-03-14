Traders Sell Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $64.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.99 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Abbott Laboratories had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Abbott Laboratories traded up $0.36 for the day and closed at $78.98Specifically, insider Roger Bird sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $726,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,978.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
