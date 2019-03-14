Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on INTL Fcstone (INTL)

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,048% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ INTL opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. INTL Fcstone has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $767.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.58.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,664,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

INTL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

