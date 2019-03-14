Traders Buy Total System Services (TSS) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on weakness during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $46.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.13 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Total System Services had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Total System Services traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $93.70Specifically, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $979,718.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Total System Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Total System Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,581,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

