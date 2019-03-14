Traders Buy Shares of ServiceNow (NOW) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $133.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.24 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ServiceNow had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. ServiceNow traded down ($1.15) for the day and closed at $238.71

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.94, for a total value of $5,653,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,699.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $381,563.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,756 shares of company stock worth $57,018,261. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,082 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,783,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,406,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,380 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,129,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,220,000 after purchasing an additional 592,759 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

