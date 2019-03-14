Traders Buy Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $459.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $180.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $278.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $42.46

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

