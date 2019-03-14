Traders Buy Comerica (CMA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $47.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.85 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Comerica had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Comerica traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $82.23

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Get Comerica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Comerica’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/traders-buy-comerica-cma-on-weakness.html.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.