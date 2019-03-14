Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,770.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,358,000 after purchasing an additional 718,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after buying an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after buying an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,039,000 after buying an additional 320,518 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.24, for a total transaction of $98,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $8,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,464.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 649,060 shares of company stock worth $121,581,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.85. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $209.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/trade-desk-inc-ttd-shares-bought-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.