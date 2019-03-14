TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Holdings Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 45.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

