Town Sports International (CLUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.25

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 6336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLUB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $37,859.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 38,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $215,431.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,543 shares of company stock worth $545,305. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 202.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the third quarter worth $329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 31.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 51.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the third quarter worth $775,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

