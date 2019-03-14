Tourist Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24,866.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $29,023.00 and $24,866.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 7,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,703,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

