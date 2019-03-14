Total SA (TOT) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.7237 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Total has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Total to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Total has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Total will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Total stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Total SA (TOT) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/total-sa-tot-announces-0-72-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.