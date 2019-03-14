Torcoin Market Capitalization Tops $23,561.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $23,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Torcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Torcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.02300823 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011331 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000514 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001316 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

Torcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin . The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

