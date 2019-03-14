TomCo Energy (TOM) Shares Down 9.8%

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.57 ($0.03). 140,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 47,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

