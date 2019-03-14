Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE:TOL opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $178,245.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $104,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $876,845. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

