Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 280 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

