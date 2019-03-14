TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $52.48 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

