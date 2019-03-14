Tivity Health (TVTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $781.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.