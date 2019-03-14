Tinka Resources (TK) Trading Up 20.3%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) were up 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 205,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 112,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of $92.61 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tinka Resources Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

