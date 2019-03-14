Timken Co (TKR) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Timken by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 59,559 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

TKR stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Timken Co has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Timken had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

