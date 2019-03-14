Tilly’s (TLYS) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.7 million.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 511,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,925. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

