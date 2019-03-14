ThyssenKrupp’s (TKA) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKA. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.76 ($26.47).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €12.66 ($14.72) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

