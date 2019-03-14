Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $671,561.00 and $4,222.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.73 or 0.16632458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00046068 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,182,345 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.