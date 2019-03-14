TheStreet Lowers McDermott International (MDR) to D

TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDermott International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDermott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,654,000 after acquiring an additional 109,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in McDermott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDermott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,799,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in McDermott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after acquiring an additional 269,091 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,957,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 980,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.