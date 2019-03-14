TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TheStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson anticipates that the information services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get TheStreet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of TST stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.02. TheStreet has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. TheStreet had a net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TST. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 1,524.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,815,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,461 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,859 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 530.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.