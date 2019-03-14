The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,987 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.63% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $48,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,942,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,078,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 533,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.93 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $23,485,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,509,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $331.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $365.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

