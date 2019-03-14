The Midas Touch Gold (TMTG) Price Hits $0.0044

The Midas Touch Gold (CURRENCY:TMTG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One The Midas Touch Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, The Midas Touch Gold has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. The Midas Touch Gold has a market cap of $0.00 and $61,543.00 worth of The Midas Touch Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Midas Touch Gold

The Midas Touch Gold’s genesis date was July 10th, 2018. The Midas Touch Gold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Midas Touch Gold’s official website is dgex.io . The Midas Touch Gold’s official Twitter account is @tmtgdge

Buying and Selling The Midas Touch Gold

The Midas Touch Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Midas Touch Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Midas Touch Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Midas Touch Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

