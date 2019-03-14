The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Increased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 157,187 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

