Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in El Paso Electric (EE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of El Paso Electric worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EE opened at $59.19 on Thursday. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.49.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered El Paso Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Williams Capital upgraded El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

