Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,661 Shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of KBR worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1,450.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 855,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $19.21 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other KBR news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,661 Shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/texas-permanent-school-fund-acquires-3661-shares-of-kbr-inc-kbr.html.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.