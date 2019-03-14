Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Tesla to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.95.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $288.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.64, for a total value of $4,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,403,644.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,350 shares of company stock worth $34,273,066 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.