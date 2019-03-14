Tenneco (TEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

